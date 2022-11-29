SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says that Route 16 between Zion Church Road and Crape Myrtle road will experience lane closures for repaving.
DelDOT says this repaving will take place starting Monday, December 5th through Friday, December 9th. Drivers are advised to expect delays and use caution when driving through work zones.
DelDOT says this re-pavement is related to the Grade Separated Intersection project that is replacing the Route 1 light in Milton with an overpass.