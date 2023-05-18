MILLSBORO, Del. - One person was taken to a hospital following a single-car crash Wednesday morning on Route 24.
Delaware State Police said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on May 17. A 26-year-old woman from Millsboro was driving west near the Rust Sandwich Station when police say a small animal, possibly a cat or a rabbit, jumped out from underneath the driver's seat inside of the car.
The woman, startled, pulled on the steering wheel which caused her SUV to leave the right edge of the road, where it hit a set of shrubs. Police say it then reentered the roadway, began spinning, and overturned before coming to rest upside down.
The woman was treated by first responders before being taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say she received a ticket for careless driving and for failure to have required insurance. At this time no impairment is suspected. An update on the animal is unavailable. No other cars or people were involved.
Rotating lane closures were in place following the incident.