OCEAN CITY, Mar. - Routine inspection of the Harry W. Kelley Bridge, also known as the Route 50 Bridge or Ocean City Drawbridge, will cause delays and lane closures during work hours Monday through Friday.
Work begins at 8 a.m. Friday. There will be single lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. On Monday and Friday, however, there will be three lanes open to accommodate peak travel. Two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane will be open Monday. Two eastbound lanes and one westbound will be open Friday.
Drivers can expect to see cranes and crane operators beneath the bridge. While all work is happening underneath the bridge, it is considered a work area and speed limits will be lowered.
"This happens periodically. We just want to make sure the bridge is in tip-top condition so motorists can travel over it when they can," said Maryland State Highway Administration Spokesperson, Shantee Felix. "We do consider this a work zone, so we advise people to travel slowly, watch out for unsafe driving conditions, and just be on alert as they travel."
Everything is set to be complete by Friday at 5 p.m., weather permitting. Any bad weather will cause delays for the inspection.
For a live look at road conditions on the bridge, check MDOT's live traffic cameras.