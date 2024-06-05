SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation will have a contractor performing work on the Route 50 Drawbridge in Salisbury, beginning on June 5, that will create single lane closures daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
MDOT said repairs to the drawbridge will include steelwork, replacing roadway support purlins, retrofits and joint seals. Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.
MDOT asks all drivers to plan for additional travel time and to stay alert while driving through the work zone.