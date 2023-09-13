OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says that repairs to the Route 50 bridge over Sinepuxent Bay are set to continue.
The administration says that work begins the week of Sept. 18 and is expected to continue intermittently through Spring 2025.
According to officials, work on the Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge will include repair of the structural steel beams and replacement of connection plates where needed. Later in the process, work will have rehabilitation of the concrete sidewalks on the bridge and replacement of hatches that allow workers to access the underside of the bridge.
During the work period, the administration says that traffic will be maintained, but there will sometimes be off-peak single-lane closures. All of those closures will be announced and coordinated with Ocean City to make sure travel to the town is not interrupted.
During the winter, the administrations says that it will work with the U.S. Coast Guard and local officials to create a work schedule that will minimize any potential impacts to marine traffic.