BERLIN, Md. - A man from Berlin was arrested for suspected driving under the influence after crashing into another car late Thursday night on Route 589.
Maryland State Police said 42-year-old Antonio Aguilar was driving a truck around 11:30 p.m. when he tried to turn left onto northbound Route 589 from Adkins Spur Road when he crashed into an oncoming car driven by a 43-year-old woman from Selbyville.
The woman was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. Another woman, a 41-year-old passenger, was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital.
Aguilar was arrested and transported to the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack for processing. Route 589 was closed for approximately four hours.