OCEAN CITY, Md. – A new dining experience is on the horizon for Ocean City residents and visitors, as the former location of the Dough Roller on 70th Street is being transformed into Route 66 Diner. Route 66 will offer breakfast around the clock, complemented by lunch and dinner options starting at 2 p.m.
The establishment aims to fill a niche that Ocean City local Dominick Piperno believes is missing in the area.
"In Philly, there are plenty of diners, but here in Ocean City, the options are limited," Piperno remarked.
The diner's atmosphere is designed to resonate with the classic American diner vibe. One of the its standout features will be its operating hours. Route 66 aims to provide a 24/7 dining option during the summer months, a service that Malea Saunders, the executive chef for Route 66, believes is notably absent in the area.
"We're aiming for round-the-clock operation in the summertime because there's nothing like that around here," she explained.
Dina Sbih, the owner of Route 66, shared her personal motivation for establishing the diner. "I've always been drawn to diner food when traveling," Sbih said. "I wondered why we couldn't have that kind of place in Ocean City, so I decided to create one."
Sbih isn’t alone. Piperno is among the locals who are looking forward to the new restaurant’s opening. "I like diners, so I'll definitely be visiting Route 66," he said.
Route 66 Diner is slated to open its doors next Friday, offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner options to the Ocean City community.