LEWES, Del. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 9 involving an ambulance Monday afternoon, according to Delaware State Police. Route 9 was closed to traffic shortly after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.
The crash involved a car and an ambulance from the Lewes Fire Department near Shell We Bounce, though how it happened is still under investigation.
The driver of the car was flown to a hospital. A 17-year-old boy was also taken by ambulance to an area hospital for serious injuries, according to police. It is unclear at the time of writing if the ambulance was occupied by a patient at the time of the crash.
The road is expected to be closed until about 4 o'clock, according to officials. Drivers in the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.
This is a developing story.