WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has released the results of a study on Route 90. The study looks at Route 90 between Route 50 and Coastal Highway in Ocean City.
Looking at traffic safety needs, the study says there were 189 crashes between US 50 and MD 528 from January 1st, 2017 to December 31st, 2020. 56 percent of those crashes were rear end crashes.
The study also found pedestrian and bicycle activity throughout Ocean Pines and Ocean City, including along US 50 across the bridge into Ocean City.
In the summer, eastbound traffic can extend more than 7.5 miles on Saturdays during peak times.
The State Highway Administration says it expects to move forward with the preliminary design and evaluations for potential corridor solutions this spring.
