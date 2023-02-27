Route 90 Survey Says People Want Bridge Expansion

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Kevin Lynn uses Route 90 often in the off season and says he has no problems. But the on season is a different story, "I don't come into town basically I avoid Route 90 in the summer because of the reasons, because of the traffic."
As the Maryland Department of Transportation looks at improving Route Ninety, a study with feedback from people like Lynn was just released.
The results showed 39 percent of people in Maryland wanted to add more lanes to Route 90 due to the congestion.
Although Lynn has his doubts about an expansion, "And I'm really not thrilled if there's some environmental impact say you know wetlands or something of that nature."
But some locals think Route 90 doesn't only need a bigger bridge like Dawn Knighton who said, "Expand the bridge and get rid of the birds."
Knighton thinks the traffic needs to be fixed before vacations are ruined, "You want you to spend your time out here to have fun and you're wasting most of it sitting in traffic it can be it can be frustrating for some people."
MDOT plans to have preliminary designs and evaluations this spring.