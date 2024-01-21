LEWES, DE - In the early hours of Sunday morning, several fire departments sprang into action to combat a commercial structure fire at the McDonald's Restaurant located on Coastal Highway.
The initial report indicated a significant presence of smoke both inside and outside the McDonald's Restaurant. Firefighters from across the area responded, and the incident also required the removal of ceiling tiles to access hard-to-reach areas, revealing multiple void spaces and layers of the roof.
Authorities promptly notified representatives from the utility service provider and the State Health Department, who were dispatched to the incident location to address any concerns related to utilities and safety.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire, and further information will be provided as it becomes available from the primary response company, the Lewes Fire Department.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, there were no reported injuries among civilians or firefighters during the incident.