MILTON, Del. - Northbound lanes on Route 1 will be shifted and closed at the intersection with Route 16 near Milton starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30. During the shift, drivers can also expect lane closures on Route 16. The changes will be in place until around noon on May 31, weather permitting.
After lanes have been shifted, Route 1 northbound traffic will drive along a new ramp road to accommodate construction on a new overpass. Southbound Route 1 traffic will continue as normal.
The Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays and drive carefully while in the area.
More information about road closures and construction can be found on DelDOT's website.