MILTON, Del. - A Royal Farms has been approved for construction on Milton.
It was approved by the town council by 6-1 vote, and will be located right off Route 16 and Cedar Creek Road.
Some people worry that the Royal Farms will bring more traffic and trash to the area, with local Donna Walter saying "Disappointed. I wish they would have waited, but since it's been approved, I'm concerned about a lot of things with it. Move in town."
The town says that construction could begin as soon as this summer.