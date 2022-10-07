Royal Farms Could Be Coming To Milton

MILTON, Del.- A new royal farms gas station could be coming to Milton.
Discussions for the proposed gas station at Union Street and Route 16 go back to 2016.
Some locals like Michael Upshur say that a Royal Farms would be a great thing for the town.
"Here in Milton, if we decide to go to a Royal farms we have to go to Harbeson, Georgetown or the outskirts of Milton," he said. "And having them here in Milton would be more convenient. That way we wouldn't have to travel far at night if we decide to slip out and get something."
But others in town have fear of the traffic this gas station could bring.
"For the growth of the town, it's probably needed, I'm not necessarily thrilled with the idea of all the extra traffic," said local Scotty Edler.