Royal Farms Fight: Neighbors push back on proposed Royal Farms location

ANGOLA, Del.- A Royal Farms proposed to be built on Route 24 and Angola road is pumping concern with neighbors.
Dozens of people came together to discuss those concerns Monday night- but the gas station chain is also being vocal for the county's approval.
People at the meeting Monday voiced numerous concerns with the amount of traffic that this project would bring, saying that Route 24 is already at capacity. There were also numerous concerns with the location's close proximity to Sarah Run- a nearby stream that serves as well water for 23 nearby communities.
"The Route 24 concerns are legendary," said State Rep. Jeff Hilovsky (R-District 4). "Route 24 is nearing capacity, in my opinion. And so we have a problem not only with citizens moving up and down the road, but also public safety vehicles like police and fire and EMS."
"As a business, they certainly run a good business. The problem is location... I think that we just really need to take a good look at this and hopefully their application will be disapproved," Hilovsky continued.
The location has been subject to debate for awhile now, but Royal Farms has also spoken up against these concerns. The company has launched a website, where it states its side of the debate, and asks people for support in forms of surveys, petitions and even letters to Sussex County council.
The gas station chain plans to have 12 gas pumps, as well as a convenience store and car wash at the Angola location. In an email to CoastTV, the company says it hears the concerns and is taking them into consideration with its' design.
"Royal Farms eagerly anticipates collaborating with the community to address concerns regarding the proposed project," the company said. "A comprehensive Traffic Impact Analysis has been concluded, ensuring safety and service levels on nearby roads are prioritized. We strategically position our fuel system with careful consideration for natural resources, utilizing advanced technology in compliance with EPA and Delaware DNREC guidelines to maximize distance from Sarah Run."
According to Royal Farms' website, there a few key dates fir the Angola location coming up, including a Community meeting on April 9 at the Lewes Public Library, and a Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission Public Hearing on April 24.