LEWES, Del. - Runners and walkers will be able to "Run Through History" to benefit the Fort Miles Museum in May.
The inaugural 5k at the Cape Henlopen State Park is set to take place on Sunday, May 7. The race will start at 9 a.m. and take participants from the Fort Miles Orientation Center through the park on Walking Dunes Trail before ending with an afterparty at The Overlook, the Fort Miles events venue overlooking the ocean. Parking will be available in open lots in the park.
The museum shares personal stories of how the U.S. military and civilians alike defended coastal Delaware in the past and how their actions shaped and influenced community life in the area today. The Fort Miles Museum is housed in a coastal battery complex that served an important role during World War II, the Cold War period, and beyond. Its signature exhibit, the 16-foot "Big Mo" Missouri Gun, was in position on the USS Missouri when the Japanese surrendered and ended the war in the Pacific.
Top finishers in male and female categories as well as the largest team and the team that raises the most money will win gift cards to the Big Oyster Brewery. Registration includes a t-shirt, food and drink from Big Oyster, and admission to the post-race party.
There is a discounted pre-registration rate until noon on Friday, May 5. Student discounts, same day entry, and post-race party tickets for guests are available as well. For more details and to register, visit www.races2run.com.