REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Freezing temperatures didn't stop runners from participating the 14th annual Run-To-The-Plunge 5K race today. The race benefits the Special Olympics of Delaware.
Over 500 runners participated in todays race. The course of the race started where Rehoboth Avenue connects to the boardwalk. WRDE's Matt Pencek attended and emceed the event. The first person to cross the finish line was Kenneth Draper.
Overall, $42,000 was raised for Special Olympics Delaware.
Special Olympics Delaware Director of Media Relations Jon Buzby says, "I think the fact that so many people come out and support this organization on a day that, otherwise, you would stay inside on the couch, by the first place...really tells you how much they believe in Special Olympics and the importance of it to the community."
