REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - WRDE is partnering with local shelters during during the NBC and Telemundo Clear the Shelters campaign. An annual race in Dewey Beach raises money for shelter pets in Delaware.
The 14th annual "Run for the Paws" aims to help get pets at Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA ready for adoption.
On Saturday, August 6th runners will take to the flat bayside streets in Dewey Beach and run through the Sea Breeze community starting and ending on Dagsworthy Street. Pets can hit the ground too in a 1 mile pet friendly walk.
The race starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends with an after party. Event Director Cheryl Crowe recommends that runners pick their race packets up the night before in the Rehoboth Beach PetSmart parking lot.
“We have a puppy kissing booth," Crowe says. "We have some special guests that will be at the after party to encourage folks to volunteer and become involved and then our participants can enjoy food, fun, and friends.”
This event helps pay for veterinary costs in the shelter and it helps pay to bring pets to DHA from overcrowded southern shelters. It also helps clear the pets out into forever homes
“We will have adoptable animals there at the event, so we’re really excited to bring them there out of the community to enjoy some sunshine and time out of the kennel, but also hopefully to get some more eyes on them and make some more potential matches," says Rehoboth DHA Director Leigh Dempsey.
As part of the Clear the Shelters campaign adoption fees will be reduced for some pets at DHA and Delaware SPCA, but they will all be fifty percent off on August 26th.
Click here to adopt.
Click here to sign up for Run for the Paws.