Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune"

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Ryan Seacrest has signed a multi-year agreement to host "Wheel of Fortune" starting in 2024. He will take over the role from longtime host Pat Sajak upon his retirement at the end of next season.
"Wheel of Fortune" is one of the most successful game show franchises in history, reaching over 20 million viewers on average each week.
"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," said Seacrest. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."
Seacrest is known for hosting many shows in the past, including "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" and "American Idol" as well as a morning radio show, "On Air with Ryan Seacrest." In addition to hosting "Wheel," Seacrest will also serve as a consulting producer on the show.
"One of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called 'Click' for Merv Griffin 25 years ago, so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity," Seacrest said. "I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."
Season 41, Sajak's last season, is set to begin airing in September. "Wheel of Fortune" can be watched weekdays at 7 p.m. on Coast TV.