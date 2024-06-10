Ryland Crisman joins CoastTV as a photographer and editor and joined the team. He graduated from Salisbury University in December of 2022 with a bachelors in Multimedia Journalism and English. Ryland is from Mechanicsville, VA.
He has four years of experience with SU’s student radio station, WXSU, where he hosted a sports talk show; and served as Gull Life section editor for the SU student news outlet, The Flyer.
Outside of work, Ryland enjoys attending live music, making music discourse-related content, playing basketball, and spending time with friends.