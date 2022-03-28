MILTON, Del.- Delaware State Police says at around 8 p.m. Saturday a 19-year-old woman was driving her Chevrolet Cruz westbound on Shingle Point Road.
They say she crossed over the two yellow lines in the wrong direction instead of taking the curve to Gravel Hill Road.
At the same time, a 43-year-old man was traveling north on Gravel Hill Road and the two collided. In the passenger seat of the Cruz was 18-year-old Cape Henlopen High School Senior Katelyn Irwin. Police say she wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement to WRDE, Cape Henlopen School District said in part:
"The Cape Henlopen School District is deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our high school students as a result of a tragic car crash that occurred on March 26. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the student’s family and friends."
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) made improvements to the intersection to avoid this type of accident. Community Relations Director C.R. McLeod says delineators were put in back in 2019 to help with traffic flow
"They're used to prevent traffic from going in to continuing on Shingle Point Road up to Gravel Hill Road where there's actually the difficulty in looking over your shoulder to your right to see if there's traffic approaching," McLeod said.
The Delaware Office of Highway Safety says the proper way to wear a seatbelt is to have the lap belt over your hips and not up by your abdomen. The top belt should be over your shoulder and not too close to your neck.
Over the past year in Delaware, 48 percent of people that were killed in crashes were not wearing a seatbelt. Office of Highway Safety Director Kimberly Chesser says the amount of young people dying from crashes recently is an eye opener.
"It's very unsettling and heartbreaking and we want to get the message out there so that our young drivers and passengers stay safe," Chesser said.
DelDOT says that once Delaware State Police gets a crash analysis to them that its safety team will come here in about a month or so to check on signs and the poles.
Cape Henlopen School District says additional support for students and staff will be available throughout the week.
A life taken way too soon with more safety measures to be considered at a dangerous intersection.