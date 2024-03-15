SNOW HILL, Md. - The debate continues over safety in Worcester County Schools. The board of education is responding to a video the Sheriff's Office and State's Attorney General shared online Thursday.
The Worcester County Sheriff's office and Worcester County State's Attorney announced on Thursday they've reached out to the Maryland Center for School Safety for help with tackling safety concerns in Worcester Schools. The agency says the center provides training and support for schools throughout Maryland.
Sheriff Matt Crisafulli says the office is disappointed the board of education invited the sheriff to a meeting about crime in schools but left out the state's attorney.
"The board of ed. apparently not only wants to limit the information we're providing to the public about the crime in our schools but now they've also chosen not to extend an invitation to our state's attorney," Crisafulli says. "I'm hoping this was an unfortunate oversight."
"If school officials are going to continue to fight law enforcement and intentionally use words like bullying as a way to justify not reporting these crimes to SRD's, we're going to continue to have serious problems with safety in our schools," says State's Attorney Kris Heiser.
In response, the Worcester County Board of Education issued what it says is its final public statement on this matter, saying the schools will continue to work collaboratively with school deputies to ensure the safety of students and staff.
"Our school system has a robust team approach to safety and discipline, which includes a retired school deputy as well as our Chief Safety and Academic Officer," says the Worcester County Board of Education.
This is not the first time this debate has been in the public eye. On March 8, 2024, the board of education held a press conference regarding school safety as the state's attorney continued to argue there was an increase in school crime.