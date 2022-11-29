REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A grocery store employee was pepper sprayed Sunday evening during a robbery.
Delaware State Police responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. at Safeway in Rehoboth Beach, where they say a woman tried to leave the store without paying for a full cart of personal care items. An employee confronted the shopper, who then pushed the cart into the employee and sprayed them with pepper spray.
According to DSP, the accused robber fled the store with most of the items in the cart and was last seen driving west on Miller Road in a large older-model black SUV.
Police were unable to locate the woman.
She is described as a white female with blonde hair and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve turquoise shirt, dark jeans, black gloves, and a facemask.
Delaware State Police Troop 7 continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who has information regarding this suspect to please contact Corporal A. Stimac by calling 302-703-3299. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.