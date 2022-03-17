DEWEY BEACH, Del. - After two years of cancelations and restrictions, the holiday that kept getting jipped is making its COVID comeback. For many bars and restaurants in Dewey Beach, the weekend marks the beginning of the season.
The Starboard's Opening Weekend celebration kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. They received permission from the town last month to expand their premises for the event.
On that note, Dewey Beach Commissioners are slated to decide the future of restaurants' use of public space this weekend. They will meet and potentially vote Friday to permanently expand outdoor dining on public space.
Commissioner Paul Bauer says they're taking all things into consideration when it comes to the decision.
"You come down for a week for vacation or for a weekend, you don't want to be waiting an hour or two for a table," Bauer said. "So the more table space for people we can give, the better, right? Once we have that in plac,e at that point, the residents, are they okay with it? Do we have a noise problem that we have to deal with?"
That commissioners meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.
Delaware's Office of Highway Safety reminds those celebrating St. Patrick's Day that it's one of the most dangerous holiday weekends to be on the road, with more impaired driving. There will be increased law enforcement visibility on Delaware roads for the holiday.