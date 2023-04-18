SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal has determined that a car fire that took place on Gay Street early Tuesday morning was an act of Arson.
They say the fire broke out in a 2022 Honda Pilot at about 2 a.m.
After the fire was discovered by a neighbor, the office says it took seven firefighters from the Salisbury Police Department 10 minutes to control the fire.
They say that they determined that the preliminary cause was arson from the inside of the car.
The fire caused an estimated $35,000 damages, according to the office.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at their Salisbury Office. 410-713-3780. Callers may remain anonymous.