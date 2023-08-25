SALISBURY, Md. - A car crash on Friday sent a person to the hospital, according to the Salisbury Fire Department.
They say that two cars collided at the corner of Ocean Gateway and Philip Morris Drive, and a rescue was required. While the department says one person was transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the other refused treatment.
An airbag inflated in the car pictured above.
The department says the cause of the crash is currently unknown, pending police investigation.