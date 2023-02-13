SALISBURY, Md. - A multi-unit townhouse in Salisbury has sustained over $75,000 in damages after a fire that took place Saturday, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
According to the office, the fire started when a discarded cigarette in a plastic ashtray was placed too close to the home, which lit the house's vinyl siding.
The office says that the 25 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department got the fire under control in 10 minutes.
Two of the units are uninhabitable as a result of the fire, says the fire marshal, so the displaced residents are being helped by the American Red Cross.