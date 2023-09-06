SALISBURY, Md. - The Community Foundation of the Eastern Store says that, along with other donors, they have granted $73,000 to the Salisbury Fire Department to buy ballistic vests for firefighters and paramedics.
The foundation says more money is required to get the estimated $90,000 needed to purchase all the vests they require.
Officials say that the vests help paramedics and fire fighters during active shooting events domestic violence incidents, crisis intervention scenarios, and other dangerous situations. They cite recent violent incidents in Salisbury as the reason for the need.
“Over the course of several months, our personnel have been placed in harm’s way while treating injured civilians,” states Salisbury Fire Department Chief John Tull. “With personnel unprotected, we have had to retreat back to Fire/EMS units due to large crowds and unruly individuals, ultimately delaying treatment for victims.”
The foundation says the following funds contributed:
- M.W. & Barrie Tilghman
- Jr. Fund
- Jim & Jan Perdue Fund
- Tony & Donna Gilkerson Fund
- Bobbi Biron Fund for Wicomico County
- Richard & Patricia Hazel Fund
- First Shore Federal Savings & Loan Association Fund
- Perdue Family Fund
- Perdue Family Charitable Trust
For more information, or to contribute to the ballistic vest funding, the foundation says to contact the Salisbury Fire Department at 410-548-3120.