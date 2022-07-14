SALISBURY, Md - The Salisbury Fire Department received the American Heart Association's Silver Plus achievment award on Thursday.
According to SFD, the award is a part of the Association's Mission: Lifeline program, a national initiative to advance the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states, such as severe heart attacks. The Mission: Lifeline Achievement Award is earned by agencies that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date research-based practices as outlined by the American Heart Association.
According to the American Heart Association, this holds true for SFD, citing their commitment to offering rapid and research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attacks, ultimately saving lives.
“This is our second time earning this award and it is a testament to the level of care our clinicians provide to our patients,” said EMS Assistant Chief Chris Truitt. “The Mission Lifeline EMS Silver Plus award shows the commitment the Salisbury Fire Department has in using treatment guidelines to create lifelines for our patients.”
Salisbury mayor, Jake Day said, “It’s an honor to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients. By following the best practices laid out in The Mission: Lifeline program, we’re putting proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, and giving patients in dire situations the best possible chance of survival. I am proud of Salisbury’s EMS heroes and the work they do for our citizens every day, and I’m happy to congratulate them on their Mission Lifeline EMS Silver Plus award.”