SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Fire Department and partnering fire stations responded to a house fire last night at the 800 block of Miami Avenue.
The Fire Department said it received multiple calls for this fire. Firefighters said they saw fire coming from the house's roof when they arrived. According to the fire department, once firefighters secured a water supply, they worked together to extinguish the roof fire.
Salisbury Fire Department said the State Fire Marshal requested to respond to the scene. And Delmarva Power requested to make a response. It is not determined yet, what caused the fire.