SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury on Wednesday announced a homecoming event for American Idol star Jay Copeland, a free performance and community event in Downtown Salisbury complete with music, entertainment, food trucks, and more.
On Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m., the public is invited to join the city for a celebration of Copeland as he performs Idol hits and timeless favorites live on stage. This outdoor event will be held at the intersection of Times Square and South Division Street in Downtown Salisbury. Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event.
“Our community partners and I are so proud of everything that Jay has accomplished, both here at home and as an American Idol contestant,” says Mayor Jake Day. “This event is a representation of the power that the arts have to bring together a community. We are excited to have the opportunity to host Jay for his first solo performance in this new stage of his career.”
Please note that this show will be primarily standing room only, though there will be a limited number of chairs available for those who wish to sit. We welcome guests to bring chairs, blankets, or towels to sit on the grass.
Parking will be available in Lot 1 or the Downtown Salisbury parking garage, which are both located on Circle Avenue across from the Wicomico Public Library. South Division Street will be closed between Main Street and East Carroll Street to allow guests to safely walk from their cars to the event space.
“It should come as no surprise that our community partners are answering the bell to make this free celebration concert a reality,” says Mike Dunn, president/CEO of the Greater Salisbury Committee. “The second the Copeland family contacted us last week, the planning and fundraising began. There has been an overwhelming response. It’s time to celebrate our hometown American Idol, James M. Bennett and Salisbury University graduate Jay Copeland.”
In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be relocated to Maggs Gym at Salisbury University. Check the City of Salisbury Facebook page for updates.
Anyone with questions should contact Mike Dunn, president/CEO of the Greater Salisbury Committee at mdunn@greatersalisbury.org or Chris Demone, public information officer for the City of Salisbury at cdemone@salisbury.md.