SALISBURY, Md. - A house fire in Salisbury Tuesday afternoon has caused an estimated $225,000 in damages, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
They say the fire broke out on Sherwood Circle at around 2 p.m., where smoke alarms activated at the home. According to the office, it took 35 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
They estimate that the fire caused $175,000 worth of structure damage, and $50,000 worth of damaged contents.
After a preliminary investigation, the office has determined the fire to have come from a failure of a rechargeable battery pack.