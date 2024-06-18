SALISBURY, Md. - On June 18, a man was arrested in a Salisbury home as a suspect in a stabbing early that morning.
At 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Wicomico County deputies arrived at a Salisbury home where they found a woman suffering from a severe knife wound to the forehead. The Sheriff’s deputies applied medical care to the victim before she was transported to TidalHealth for further treatment.
Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Salisbury Police Department, the Salisbury University Police Department, and the Maryland State Police K-9 unit began negotiations with the suspect who barricaded himself in the home.
After hours of negotiations, the deputies forced into the house and located the suspect in a bedroom. The Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) and the Salisbury Police Department SWAT team entered the house where the suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect was suffering from what looks like self-inflicted knife wounds and was transported by the Salisbury Fire Department EMS crew to TidalHealth where he is currently undergoing surgery.