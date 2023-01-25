SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been arrested for stealing from parked cars and credit card fraud after an investigation, according the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) and the Salisbury Police Department (SPD).
WCSO says that 51-year-old Little Price Brooken was developed as a suspect after two separate instances of theft from a car that took place between January 14th and 17th. They say the first took place in the 800 block of Snow Hill Road, where money and a credit card were stolen, and the second took place in the 800 block of N Divison Road, where Brooken broke the back window of the car to steal some credit cards.
According to WCSO, Brooken used the credit cards at several locations throughout Salisbury, until January 18th, when they say they pulled him over. They say that a K-9 search found found some crack cocaine, .22 caliber bullets, and a crack pipe. WSCO says that Brooken, and his passenger, 49-year-old Georgianna Hazel Shockley, were arrested.
They say that Brooken was not allowed to have ammunition in his possession due to a previous felony conviction. WCSO says Brooken was charged with:
- theft $100-$1500
- Rogue and Vagabond
- steal another’s credit card
- utilizing a stolen credit card
- possession of cocaine
- possessing ammunition by a prohibited person.
They note that Shockley was charged on a criminal citation for possession of the crack pipe and released.
WSCO sys that Brooken is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.
On January 24th, the Office says an application for a charge for second theft was completed, and criminal summons were served on January 25th. They say Brooken is suspected of being involved in and other car theft instances in the Salisbury area.
Anyone with information about Brooken or the thefts is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigation Division, 410-548-4898.