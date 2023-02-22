cocaine lines

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Community Action Team has arrested 29-year-old Garrett Dwayne Dickerson for possession and intent to distribute cocaine from his Salisbury home.

The office says they acted on a search and seizure warrant at Dickerson's house on January 12, finding there a bag of cocaine used for distribution, a digital scale, packaging material, and $869. 

They say Dickerson was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Intent to distribute cocaine
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of narcotic production equipment

The office says Dickerson was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center on January 13, where he posted his $25,000 bond.

