SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Community Action Team has arrested 29-year-old Garrett Dwayne Dickerson for possession and intent to distribute cocaine from his Salisbury home.
The office says they acted on a search and seizure warrant at Dickerson's house on January 12, finding there a bag of cocaine used for distribution, a digital scale, packaging material, and $869.
They say Dickerson was arrested and charged with the following:
- Intent to distribute cocaine
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of narcotic production equipment
The office says Dickerson was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center on January 13, where he posted his $25,000 bond.