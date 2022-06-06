SALISBURY, Md - Last week the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office arrested 40 year old Michael Fisher for his alleged role in a shooting incident this past March. Fisher is facing first and second degree attempted murder charges.
According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, Fisher allegedly exchanged gunfire with several men on March 11 in the 1200 block of Flamingo Drive in Salisbury. There was reportedly a large party in that area and Fisher got into an argument with the men.
Fisher was struck in abdomen area from that gun exchange and was taken to Tidal Health for treatment.
In addition to the attempted murder charges, Fisher is also charged with the following:
Assault 1st Degree
Assault 2nd Degree
Handgun in Vehicle
Fisher was arrested on June 1 and is being without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.