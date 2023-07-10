SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested Salisbury man on drug and weapons charges, which they say is a direct result of the investigation in to the murder of Xavier Maddox.
Police say they used a search warrant to investigate 20-year-old Mykii Lee Sellers' home on July 8, located on Truitt Street in Salisbury. They say they were able to determine that Sellers was using the vacant home next door to store contraband.
Inside police say they found a a loaded 9mm handgun, an additional loaded extended magazine, over 6 pounds of marijuana, and around $65,000 in US currency.
They say Sellers was arrested and charged with gun and controlled dangerous substance-related offenses, with seller admitting the handgun found next door was his.
Police say Sellers is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond.
They say the investigation into Sellers came as a direct result of the investigation in to the mass shooting and murder of Xavier Maddox.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the homicide and requests that if anyone has any additional information they contact 410-548-4898 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.