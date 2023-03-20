MILLSBORO, Del. - A Salisbury man has been sent to the hospital after crashing in to a tree late Saturday night, per Delaware State Police.
According to police, shortly before midnight, the 32-year-old Salisbury Man was driving a black 2011 Ford Fusion on Careys Camp Road. They say he approached a curve, but didn't turn sharp enough, causing the car to crash into a tree and catch fire.
Police say the man was airlifted to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, but his passenger is listed as not being injured.
The crash seems to be DUI related, say police, with a warrant presumably to be executed when the man leaves the hospital.
Both the Gumboro and Laurel fire departments responded to the fire.