SALISBURY, Md. - The Office of the State's Attorney for Worcester County says that 33-year-old Tommy Lee Beauchamp has been sentenced after being found guilty of Reckless Endangerment and Neglect of Minor.
The Office says that Beauchamp was sentenced on November 4th to five years in prison for his crimes. They say the Honorable Judge Beau H. Oglesby presided over the case and gave the maximum sentence.
According to the Office, the charges come as a result of an event that took place on July 3rd, 2021, when first responders responded to a report of a 15-month-old boy having difficulty breathing and turning blue in the face. While taking the boy to the hospital, the Office says that EMS began to suspect a potential drug overdose, so they administered Narcan to him, causing the boy to wake up.
After a medical examination, the Office says that the boy had both alcohol and heroin in his system. They say the boy was taken to Children's National Hospital in Washington DC and is now okay.
After an investigation, the Office says the Worcester County Sheriff's Office and Child Protective Services found that the boy's father, Beauchamp, had a history of drug abuse and looked by witnesses to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he was taking care of the boy on July 3rd, 2021. They say that investigators also discovered that Beauchamp had already plead guilty to a similar event involving a 3-year-old child who had opioids in their system.
Worcester County State's Attorney Kris Heiser commends the Sheriff's Office, CRICKET Center, Department of Social Services, and Detective Martin for their investigation, and State's Attorney Pamela Correa who prosecuted Beauchamp.
The Office says the CRICKET Center attempts to create a community response where abusers are held accountable and children and families experience hope and healing. They say the multidisciplinary team is made up of law enforcement officers, child protective service personnel, prosecutors, advocates, mental health therapists and medical personnel. To learn more, or to report suspected child abuse or neglect, they say to contact them 410-641-0097.