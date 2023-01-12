SALISBURY, Md. - The Office of The State's Attorney for Wicomico County says that 27-year-old Steven Crocker, formerly of Salisbury, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Second Degree Rape, and related offenses.
They say that Crocker was found guilty on October 26th, 2022 after a two-day jury trial, which was presided over by the Honorable Karen M. Dean.
The Office says that in October 2021, Crocker's victim reported the sexual abuse of Crocker, who was a member of the household. They say the victim was under the age of 10 when they reported it.
According to the Office, SA Dykes commended Detective D. Schultz of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Wicomico Child Advocacy Center (CAC) as well as other members of the CAC for their work in the investigation. They say SA Dykes also commended Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Diane Karsnitz and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Heather Clarke, who prosecuted the case.