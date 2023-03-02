SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes says 23-year-old Jerziah Witherspoon of Salisbury has been sentenced to thirty years in prison for having drugs and a loaded gun.
Attorney Jamie Dykes says on August 26th, 2022, Salisbury police officers tried to find Witherspoon and talk with him about a traffic violation. Witherspoon ran away but was later detained.
Police found heroin, money, and a loaded handgun with six rounds of ammunition on him.
The judge said the sentence includes 18 years being suspended and a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.