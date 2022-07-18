SALISBURY, Md - An Annapolis man is facing charges for a DUI after crashing into a cop car Sunday, per Maryland State Police. The cop car had been parked perpendicular, across the lanes of west Rt. 50 while the trooper who drives it responded to another emergency, says MSP.
According to MSP, earlier that night, around 1:00 AM, the trooper pulled over after discovering a disabled driver sitting part-way in to the left lane. They say that to rescue the driver, the trooper had to shut down the road so the disabled driver could be safely moved to the right shoulder of the road. MSP says that to do this, the trooper parked his car across both lanes of traffic.
During this process, the trooper observed a Toyota cruising down the right lane, and also noticed that the car was not slowing down at all, according to MSP. They say the trooper sprinted to the right shoulder to avoid getting hit right as the Toyota smashed into the side of the parked cop car.
MSP claims that when they went up to the driver of the Toyota, they immediately noticed signs of impairment, as well as open alcoholic drinks inside. MSP confirms that The driver of the Toyota was arrested and charged for DUI. They also say that fortunately, nobody was hurt in this accident.