DELMAR, Del. - The Delaware State Police have identified 48-year-old King Dona of Salisbury, as the man who was killed in a deadly crash on Friday night in Delmar. Dona was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. when a Subaru Outback traveling Southbound on Providence Church Road did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Delmar Road, colliding with a Nissan Rogue traveling Westbound in the same lane. DSP said the 40-year-old driver of the Nissan, a woman from Laurel, and three children passengers, sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries.
The roadway was temporarily closed for approximately 3 hours while investigators examined the scene and the roadway to be cleared. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at (302) 703-3264.