SALISBURY, Md. — A Salisbury man and son of notable Mitzi Perdue, Carlos Ayala, accused of participating in the January 6th Capitol riots, will have his preliminary hearing delayed, according to recent court filings.
The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, together with Ayala's defense team, filed a joint motion to reschedule the hearing originally set for February 8. The new date proposed ranges from March 14 to the week of March 18, with a preference for the afternoon of March 15.
This request for postponement comes as both parties seek additional time to complete the discovery process, which involves the exchange and review of witness statements and evidence expected to be presented at trial.
Ayala was arrested by FBI agents on Jan. 9 and faces charges of civil disorder among other related misdemeanors. Despite the charges, he has been granted bond and will remain free pending the delayed hearing.
In the wake of his arrest, Ayala resigned from his roles on the Maryland State Board of Elections and the Wicomico County Police Accountability Board.