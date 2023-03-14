SALISBURY, Md. - Nearly $1.5 million in federal funding to support efforts around developing and preserving affordable housing, revitalizing and sustaining neighborhoods, and creating jobs in Maryland was announced Tuesday. The funding is for NeighborWorks America, an organization that provides housing and counseling services. It generated over $10 billion in direct investment in communities across the country in the last year.
Of the funding announced Tuesday, Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc., will receive $252,000.
U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, and Glenn Ivey said that access to quality and affordable housing is critical to the health, safety, and wellbeing of communities around the state.
"This investment will provide a crucial lifeline for Marylanders seeking a place to call home," the lawmakers said, "We'll continue working to provide resources like these to our communities."