SALISBURY, Del. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says they have charged two suspects for various theft and fraud crimes, after taking advantage of a military veteran since July 2020.
The Sheriff's Office says that the pair-- Christina and Christen Bozeman-- obtained power of attorney for the victim without his knowledge. The victim has serious medical conditions, says the Sheriff's Office, which let the suspected thieves take control of the victim's house, bank account, and 3 vehicles.
According to the Office, a dealership gave the veteran a car, equipped with wheelchair capabilities and what the victim needs to travel. They say that the victim has not used the car, because the alleged thieves have it.
The Sheriff's Office says that the pair was issued criminal summons, so they have not been booked.
One has been charged with:
- Forgery Private Documents
- Conspiracy to commit theft scheme $1,500 to under $25,000
And the other has been charged with:
- Theft $25,000 to under $100,000
- Theft Scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000
- Conspiracy to commit theft scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000
- Fraud Id info theft $1,500 to less than $25,000
- Forgery Private Documents
- Issue False Document