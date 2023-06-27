SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury's plastic bag ban is set to go in to effect on July 1.
The city says that the ban is an effort to reduce waste and pollution both within and outside city limits. They say microplastics and waste damage buildup damages Salisbury waterways and wildlife.
Notably, the city says bags used for package bulk items, like fruit, candy, or meat, are still allowed. Dry-cleaning and ice are also exempt.
Paper bags can be available, but the city says that businesses are required to charge at least $0.10 for them.
According to the city, there is a $500 fine for every violation.
The ordinance putting leading to this ban was signed on Dec. 6, 2022.