SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury proposed an annual "fire and life safety" fee on Tuesday for residents of the city's fire district that would increase funding for its fire department. Fees would range from $50 to $300.
According to the city, revenue from the fee would increase funding for the Salisbury Fire Department by over $4.5 million. It would be used to provide competitive pay for incoming and current personnel, to ensure staffing and resources can respond to unplanned events like bomb threats or active assailant events, for purchases, and to cover additional operating expenses due to an expansion of services in response to community growth and inflation.
Without the fee, the city said the fire department may have to reduce its service area and programs.
The fee would be determined based on parcel type. The city said rates were chosen based on market research and an assessment of current fire services. It would be billed and collected annually along with property taxes and begin on July 1, 2023.
More information on specific fees can be found at salisbury.md.