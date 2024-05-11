Salisbury road closure

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flooding is generally not expected oceanside. Trapped water in the back bays along Little Assawoman Bay is the main source of the tidal flooding for the rest of this high tide cycle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 12/01 PM 4.8 0.2 1.2 None 13/01 AM 5.7 1.0 1.1 None 13/01 PM 4.0 -0.7 0.7 None 14/02 AM 4.6 -0.0 0.3 None 14/03 PM 3.6 -1.1 0.2 None &&