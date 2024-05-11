Salisbury road closure

SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury will close Race Street for traffic on May 14, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the Presidential Primary Election. The city says the closure helps traffic flow smoothly and supports the return of election supplies.
Eleisa Weber
Reporter
