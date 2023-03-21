SALISBURY, Md. - An RV in Salisbury has been reduced to ashes after suspected arson, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The office says the fire took place 30 minutes after midnight on Tuesday, causing an estimated $10,500 in damages.
They say it took 20 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department ten minutes to control the fire, which was discovered by a neighbor.
Anyone with information on this fire is asked to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at their Salisbury Office at 410-713-3780. Callers can remain anonymous.